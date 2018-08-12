FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

French police hunt driver who rammed mosque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday searched for a driver who rammed his car through the front doors of a mosque in a suburb of Lille in northern France, a police source said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at about midnight.

France is on alert after a wave of Islamist attacks in past years that have killed more than 240 people.

“The car broke through the doors of the Al Wifaq mosque,” the police source told Reuters.

An official in the local prefecture told regional newspaper Voix Du Nord that the incident did not appear to be “racially” motivated.

Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

