FILE PHOTO: A view of debris caused by a fire inside the Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul in Nantes, France, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - There is nothing to suggest at this stage that a fire in the 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes was started deliberately, France’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

“At this hour, nothing suggests that this is a criminal act,” Gerald Darmanin told lawmakers in parliament. “An investigation has been opened. It could be that this was accidental.”