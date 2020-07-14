Macron says wants restraint on company dividends

French President Emmanuel Macron stands in the command car with French Army's Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre (not pictured) during the Bastille Day celebrations on Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted restraint on company dividends, tying it to the possibility that companies may ask employees to take pay cuts.

In a television interview on National Day he also said that his pension reform needed reworking and that the government would need to look again at the financing of the reform after the COVID-19 crisis.

He added that in any case France needed to reform the pension system in coming years and that he still believed the proposed overhaul was fair.