October 10, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Natixis exploring possible takeover of fintech firm Ingenico: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investor Natixis SA’s (CNAT.PA) payments business is exploring a potential takeover of the $4.6 billion French fintech company Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

No final decisions have been made and Ingenico may decide to remain independent, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Other firms have also shown interest in buying Ingenico, Bloomberg reported.

Natixis is the corporate banking division of unlisted French bank BPCE.

Talks between Ingenico and Natixis are taking place against a backdrop of a number of deals in the payments sector.

Natixis declined to comment. Ingenico also declined to comment.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja, Cyril Altmeyerhenzien; and Inti Landauro; editing by David Stamp and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
