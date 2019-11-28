World News
November 28, 2019 / 1:05 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

France's Macron says NATO "brain death" remarks were a wake-up call

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said his remarks that NATO is “brain dead” had served as a useful wake-up call to alliance members.

Macron’s blunt verdict ahead of a Dec. 4 summit in Britain drew strong reaction from European peers who believe Europe needs still to rely heavily on the NATO alliance for its defense.

“The questions I have asked are open questions, that we haven’t solved yet,” Macron said at a joint news conference with NATO’s secretary general.

“Peace in Europe, the post-INF (Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty) situation, the relationship with Russia, the Turkey issue, who’s the enemy? So I say: as long as these questions are not resolved, let’s not negotiate about cost-sharing and burden-sharing, or this or the other.”

“So we maybe needed a wake-up call. I’m glad it was delivered, and I’m glad everyone now thinks we should rather think about our strategic goals,” Macron said.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Lowe

