Trump describes Turkish disappointment in French NATO statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Turkey and others in the international community were very disappointed in a French statement about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, at a White House meeting flanked by U.S. senators and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that NATO was experiencing “brain death,” citing a lack of coordination and U.S. unpredictability under Trump. He also expressed doubt about the U.S.-led alliance’s security maxim that an attack on one ally would be treated as an attack on all.

“I think (Erdogan), I think I can say this, because other people know it, and many other people feel the same way, they were very disappointed and he was very disappointed in the statement made by France having to do with commitment and NATO,” Trump said.

“I think that bothered the president very much and I don’t think he was very happy about it, and a lot of other people feel that way too.”

Trump did not clarify who else he was referring to felt the same way.