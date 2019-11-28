World News
November 28, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

France's Macron says doesn't accept Russian missile moratorium

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron waits for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France has not accepted a moratorium offered by Russia on short-term and medium range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Christian Lowe

