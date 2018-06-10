FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 8:33 PM / in an hour

French energy regulator to recommend higher natural gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy market regulator CRE will recommend on Monday a rise of 6.5 percent in natural gas prices from July 1, a CRE spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming a report by Le Figaro.

CRE cited higher infrastructure usage costs incurred by French power operator Engie and will communicate the recommendation to the government on Monday. The government will then decide whether or not to implement the suggested price increase.

Reporting by Ennanuel Jarry and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman

