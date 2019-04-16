Billionaire Arnault's family and LVMH to donate 200 mln euros for Paris' Notre-Dame

PARIS (Reuters) - French billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault’s family and his LVMH luxury goods group will donate 200 million euros ($226 million) to help repair Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral, said a statement issued on behalf of Arnault.

“The Arnault family and the LVMH group would like to show their solidarity ata this time of national tragedy, and are joining up to help rebuild this extraordinary cathedral, which is a symbol of France, of its heritage and of French unity,” said the statement.

Arnault’s pledge follows a similar 100 million euros donation for Notre-Dame from Francois Henri Pinault, who heads the Kering luxury goods company.