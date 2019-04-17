Factbox: Donors pledge nearly 900 million euros to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral

PARIS (Reuters) - Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral went up in flames on Monday , a blaze that devastated the landmark, destroying its wood-beamed roof and collapsing the iconic spire, a searing loss for Paris and France.
President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the Gothic masterpiece within five years, and less than 48 hours since the fire began, tycoons, companies, local authorities and individuals have stepped forward with large donations.
Stephane Bern, who is in charge of overseeing the funds raised, said the total was approaching 900 million euros.
Here are the main pledges made so far:
French billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault’s family and his LVMH luxury goods group said they would donate 200 million euros to help repair the cathedral.
Francois Henri Pinault, who heads the Kering luxury goods company, pledged 100 million euros through his Artemis holding.
French luxury and cosmetics group L’Oreal, along with the Bettencourt Meyer family and the Bettencourt Schueller foundation, will donate 200 million euros in total.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France offered free transportation for all official participants in Notre-Dame reconstruction.
French oil company Total said it will donate 100 million euros.
French insurer Axa pledged 10 million euros.
French bank BNP pledged 20 million euros.
Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere pledged 10 million euros.
Construction group Vinci called on all building companies in France to join forces to repair the cathedral in an “industry-wide skills sponsorship drive”.
Martin Bouygues and his brother Olivier, who oversee a telecoms to construction conglomerate, pledged to donate 10 million euros. Bouygues group separately said it was ready to join the “skills sponsorship” drive.
SAINT-GOBAIN
French construction materials group Saint-Gobain said it is ready to provide its expertise for the renovation, notably of the stained-glass windows.
CEO Eric Lombard said the state-controlled bank will offer oak trees to rebuild the wood framework of the cathedral.
French outdoor advertising group pledged 20 million euros.
Societe Generate bank pledged 10 million euros.
The French retailer said its Franprix and Monoprix stores would implement price-rounding operations to support foundations helping with repairs.
CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter Apple would donate an unspecified sum to rebuilding efforts.
Robert Iger, the chairman and chief executive of Disney, said the entertainment company was donating $5 million.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city would donate 50 million euros.
ILE-DE-FRANCE AUTHORITY
Valerie Pecresse, head of the Ile de France regional authority that includes Paris, pledged 10 million euros.
AUVERGNE-RHONE ALPES REGION
Local government said it would donate 2 million euros.
The central bank said it would make a donation but did not specify the amount.
IT services group said it would donate 1 million euros.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Luke Baker, Peter Graff and Toby Chopra