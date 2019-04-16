Factbox: Donors pledge over 700 million euros to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral

PARIS (Reuters) - Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral went up in flames on Monday evening, a blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, destroying its wooden-beamed roof and collapsing the iconic spire. It is a searing loss for Paris and France.
President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the gothic masterpiece, and already within the first 24 hours since the disaster, private companies and local authorities have stepped forward with large donations.
Here are the main pledges made so far:
French billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault’s family and his LVMH luxury goods group said they would donate 200 million euros to help repair the cathedral
Francois Henri Pinault, who heads the Kering luxury goods company, pledged 100 million euros through his Artemis holding
French luxury and cosmetics group L’Oreal, along with the Bettencourt Meyer family and the Bettencourt Schueller foundation, will donate 200 million euros in total
French oil company Total said it will donate 100 million euros
Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, head of the group that runs ratings agency Fitch, pledged 10 million euros
Construction group Vinci called on all building companies in France to join forces to repair the cathedral in an “industry-wide skills sponsorship drive”
Martin Bouygues and his brother Olivier, who oversee a telecoms to construction conglomerate, pledged to donate 10 million euros. Bouygues group separately said it was ready to join the “skills sponsorship” drive
French outdoor advertising group pledged 20 million euros
Societe Generate bank pledged 10 million euros
The French retailer said its Franprix and Monoprix stores would implement price-rounding operations to support foundations helping with repairs
CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter Apple would donate an unspecified sum to rebuilding efforts
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city would donate 50 million euros
ILE-DE-FRANCE AUTHORITY
Valerie Pecresse, head of the Ile de France regional authority that includes Paris, pledged 10 million euros
AUVERGNE-RHONE ALPES REGION
Local government to donate 2 million euros
The bank said it would donate 9 million euros
IT services group to donate 1 million euros
