Paris firefighters got on Notre-Dame site in less than 10 minutes

Firefighters work at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 16, 2019. A massive fire consumed the cathedral on Monday, gutting its roof and stunning France and the world. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Firefighter teams arrived at Notre-Dame Cathedral in less than 10 minutes after receiving the first call on Monday evening without any delays at their end, said a spokesman for the Paris Fire Department.

“We have observed no delay from the moment we were called,” spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Gabriel Plus told reporters on Wednesday. “All over Paris, firefighters arrive anywhere in ten minutes, it was the case that evening,” he said.

Gabriel Plus declined to comment on whether the fire alarm mechanisms worked normally, adding that investigators were looking into that.

He reiterated that all the paintings remaining in Notre-Dame’s chapels were in good condition.