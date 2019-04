People take pictures of Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris, France April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury and cosmetics group L’Oreal, along with the Bettencourt Meyers family and the Bettencourt Schueller foundation, said they would donate 200 million euros ($226 million) in total for repairs to the Notre-Dame Cathedral.