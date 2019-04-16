Inquiries continue into cause of Notre Dame fire: French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The cause of the fire at Paris’ landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral is still not known and authorities are continuing their probe into how it started, French junior interior minister Laurent Nunez said on Tuesday.

“The fire is under control but not totally extinguished,” Nunez told a news conference just outside Notre-Dame.

A massive fire consumed the cathedral on Monday, gutting its roof and stunning France and the world. Firefighters saved the main bell towers and outer walls from collapse before bringing the blaze under control. [nL5N21X56Y]