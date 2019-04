View of Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris, France April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral was likely to have been the result of an accident and there was no sign it was caused on purpose, Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Tuesday.

“We are favoring the theory of an accident,” Heitz told reporters, adding that fifty people were working on a “long” and “complex” probe into what caused Monday’s fire.