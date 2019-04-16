World News
April 16, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Vatican willing to offer technical know-how to help restore Notre-Dame

1 Min Read

People look at Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican is willing to offer technical restoration know-how to help rebuild and restore the devastated cathedral of Notre-Dame, the Holy’s See’s culture minister said on Tuesday.

“I think one of the greatest contributions the Holy See can make ... will be above a technical one because we have, for example, the Vatican Museums,” Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi told reporters.

“We have the type of know-how that the whole world recognizes as being of a high quality. That is why I think an eventual future offer by the Holy See will be significant. We could take part in some specific areas (of restoration).”

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below