French nuclear output up 29.9% in June

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF said that nuclear power generation at its French reactors rose 29.9% year on year in June to 27.7 terawatt hours (TWh) from 21.3 TWh last year, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus crisis a year ago.

It said total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 181.7 TWh, up 4.4% compared with 174 TWh by June 2020, due to improved availability of the nuclear fleet and sustained demand leading to greater use.

The company upgraded its nuclear output estimate to 345-365 terawatt hours in 2021 due to good progress over the first half of the year.

French nuclear power availability is currently at 45.2 gigawatts (GW), or 72.4% of installed capacity.[POWER/FR]

The French utility said its nuclear power output in Britain for June was 3.7 TWh, up 15.6% compared with 3.2 TWh in the same month last year.

EDF said its cumulative nuclear generation output in Britain since the start of the year was 20.9 TWh, down 7.9% from 22.7 TWh over the same period last year.

