French nuclear regulator says EDF's Tricastin dike repairs not complete

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator was still studying files submitted by utility EDF concerning repair works on a dike at its Tricastin nuclear plant, an ASN spokeswoman said on Friday, adding that the works have not been completed.

EDF on Friday delayed the restart of all four nuclear reactors at its Tricastin nuclear plant by three weeks until the end of November.

The company had initially said the repair works were expected to be finished by the first week of November.

However, ASN’s spokeswoman reiterated that the agency had said it could take between two to three months.