Strike cuts output at EDF's Cruas 2 nuclear reactor

PARIS (Reuters) - A strike has led to an unplanned outage and reduced power production at French utility EDF’s Cruas 2 nuclear reactor by 400 megawatts (MW) as of 0700 GMT on Friday, the company said.

The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris, France, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

EDF did not give reasons for the strike, the second to hit the reactor, curbing power production this week. It said the reactor was expected to return to full capacity by 1200 GMT.

The Cruas plant in southeast France has four 900 MW nuclear reactors. Cruas 1 is currently offline for planned maintenance and is expected to resume production on Sept. 26.

Cruas 3 is online at full capacity, while Cruas 4 is ramping up after a planned maintenance outage.