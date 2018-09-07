FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 7, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Strike cuts output at EDF's Cruas 2 nuclear reactor

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A strike has led to an unplanned outage and reduced power production at French utility EDF’s Cruas 2 nuclear reactor by 400 megawatts (MW) as of 0700 GMT on Friday, the company said.

The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris, France, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

EDF did not give reasons for the strike, the second to hit the reactor, curbing power production this week. It said the reactor was expected to return to full capacity by 1200 GMT.

The Cruas plant in southeast France has four 900 MW nuclear reactors. Cruas 1 is currently offline for planned maintenance and is expected to resume production on Sept. 26.

Cruas 3 is online at full capacity, while Cruas 4 is ramping up after a planned maintenance outage.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.