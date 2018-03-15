EDF confident that lifespan of its reactors can be extended

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF is confident that nuclear safety regulator ASN will allow it to extend the lifespan of its nuclear reactors beyond 40 years, an EDF executive said on Thursday.

A view shows France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power station, outside the village of Fessenheim, France, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Dominique Miniere, head of EDF’s French nuclear and thermal fleet, told a parliamentary committee hearing about nuclear safety that the company has been having discussions with the regulator on what safety aspects it should tackle if it wants to extend the lifespan of its reactors.

“We are confident that we will be able to continue operating our nuclear reactors after the fourth decennial overhaul,” Miniere said.

ASN will rule on a potential lifespan extension of EDF’s nuclear reactors in 2020-21.