Regulator's decision on EDF's Flamanville 3 reactor expected in June

FILE PHOTO: The logo of EDF (Electricite de France) is seen on the French state-controlled utility EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said on Thursday that utility EDF had a significant amount of work to do before it starts loading fuel into its Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor that is under construction in northern France.

“ASN stresses that EDF still has a significant amount of work before loading the fuel into the reactor,” the regulator said in its annual report on nuclear safety.

In parliament, the head of the nuclear watchdog told lawmakers the regulator would examine the state-controlled utility’s proposals to resolve welding anomalies at the reactor, adding a decision on those proposals will be made in June.

In its report, the regulator reiterated it would make a generic ruling on the extension of the lifespan of EDF’s 900-megawatt reactors at the end of 2020.

“A review will then be carried out, reactor by reactor. It will start with the Tricastin 1 reactor and will run until 2030,” ASN said.