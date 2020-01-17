U.S. proposal for 'optional' tax reform no longer on the table: France's Le Maire

PARIS (Reuters) - A U.S. proposal that the future international tax reform could be optional for companies is a “non-starter” and is no longer on the table, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
Le Maire was speaking after meeting OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to discuss global tax reform.
He also said it was up to U.S. authorities to make a move in coming days on a French digital tax targeting big tech companies.
