U.S. proposal for 'optional' tax reform no longer on the table: France's Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - A U.S. proposal that the future international tax reform could be optional for companies is a “non-starter” and is no longer on the table, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Le Maire was speaking after meeting OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to discuss global tax reform.

He also said it was up to U.S. authorities to make a move in coming days on a French digital tax targeting big tech companies.