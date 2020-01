FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts after his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - It is up to U.S. authorities to make a move in coming days on a French digital tax targeting big tech companies, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Le Maire also said that European Union would retaliate if the U.S. set up sanctions against France.