French finance minister backs ending oil sector export guarantees

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he was in favour of scrapping export guarantees for the oil sector but that the impacted companies had to be consulted first.

“No decisions have been taken because we still have to gauge the impact on jobs,” Le Maire said during an online interview session with Le Monde newspaper.

“I am in principle favourable to halting export guarantees for all oil products,” he said, adding that first companies needed to be consulted before setting a timeframe.