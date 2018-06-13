French unions call on farmers to suspend protests at refineries, fuel depots

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s main agriculture union on Wednesday called on farmers to suspend a blockade of refineries and fuel depots that had entered its third day on Wednesday over palm oil imports, an official from the FNSEA union said.

French farmers, members of the FNSEA, the country's largest farmers' union, block with their tractors the access of the French oil giant Total refinery in Donges, France, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The protests were triggered by France’s decision to allow oil and gas major Total to use imported palm oil at a biofuel plant, which would compete with biodiesel made from locally produced oilseed crops.