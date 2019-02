Emergency vehicles line a street where a residential building had caught fire in Paris, France, February 5, 2019, in this still image taken from a social media video. Pierre-Alexandre Vezinet/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Firefighters were battling a blaze at a residential building in western Paris that killed seven people and injured at least 28, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in an eight-storey building in the city’s fashionable 16th district.