FILE PHOTO: The logo of the French oil giant Total Refinery is seen in Donges, France, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil company Total said on Friday that its four French refineries - at Donges, Feyzin, Normandie-Gonfreville and Grandpuits - were functioning and producing output, even as a nationwide strike in the country shows no signs of abating.

Last month, a spokesman for France’s CGT trade union said the CGT’s oil section was planning major protests from Jan. 7-10.