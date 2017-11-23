FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says Polish judicial reforms still a concern
November 23, 2017 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron says Polish judicial reforms still a concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Poland’s judicial reform remained a cause for concern for France but that there were a decreasing number of subjects where the two countries did not see eye-to-eye.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“We have disagreements, which we talked about, but also points on which we share views,” Macron said in a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been increasingly at loggerheads with the EU since coming to office in late 2015, locked in disputes with the bloc over immigration and putting courts and media under more government control.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
