2 months ago
Champs Elysees incident appears deliberate act: French interior ministry
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

Champs Elysees incident appears deliberate act: French interior ministry

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A driver appeared to deliberately crash his car into a police van on the French capital's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, the interior ministry said, and the Paris prosecutor's anti-terrorism unit said it had opened an investigation.

"It looks like this was a deliberate act," Interior Ministry Spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters at the scene.

Brandet said it was very likely that the driver, who had been armed, was dead.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Ingrid Melander; writing by Richard Lough

