France to make incentives to work beyond pension age of 62: PM

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers his second general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday the government would create incentives for the French to stay on the job longer than the current minimum legal retirement age of 62.

“As the president said, we must work longer,” Philippe told lawmakers in a speech outlining President Emmanuel Macron government’s future policy priorities.

“We will maintain the possibility to retire at 62, but we will define a pivot age and incentives to work longer,” he said.