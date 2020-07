FILE PHOTO: French government "deconfinement" coordinator Jean Castex leaves after a videoconference with the French president and French mayors at the Elysee Palace in Paris after the country began a gradual end to the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France’s exit from its coronavirus lockdown, as prime minister in a high-stakes cabinet reshuffle.

Castex will be tasked be forming the next government, the Elysee Palace said in a short statement. He replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier on Friday.