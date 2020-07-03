New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Jean Castex waves after the official handover ceremony with Edouard Philippe, outgoing French Prime Minister, (not seen) at Hotel Matignon, the French prime minister's official residence, in Paris, France, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

“The economic crisis is already here,” Castex said, praising outgoing prime minister Edouard Philippe outside the official premier’s residence. Macron named Castex earlier on Friday to launch a new phase of his presidency.

“Priorities will therefore have to evolve, ways of working will have to be adapted. We will have to unite the nation to fight this crisis that is setting in.”

He also said he would continue the structural reforms undertaken by Philippe.