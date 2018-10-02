FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in 36 minutes

Macron has asked PM for names to replace interior minister Collomb

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday asked his prime minister for names to replace Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, whose resignation Macron had turned down less than 24 hours earlier, a presidency official said.

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Collomb, a former Socialist party stalwart who became one of Macron’s earliest backers in his presidential campaign, told Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday he still wanted to step down to run for mayor of the city of Lyon.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

