World News
September 11, 2019 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

French National Assembly head Ferrand questioned by judges: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - President of the French National Assembly Richard Ferrand attends the official launch of the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly in Paris, France, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French National Assembly president Richard Ferrand, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron’s, was questioned on Wednesday by investigating judges over allegations of improper acquisition of interest, a source close to the probe said.

A previous investigation by French public prosecutors into Ferrand’s financial dealings was dropped in late 2017. Ferrand, who had denied any wrongdoing, resigned as minister when that probe was ongoing.

A lawmaker, he now heads up Macron’s party in the lower house of parliament. The latest probe relates, like the last one, to Ferrand’s management of a medical insurance company in Brittany.

Ferrand’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye declined to comment at a weekly news conference on Wednesday when asked about the latest investigation.

Reporting by Paris newsroom, Writing by Sarah White; editing by Richard Lough

