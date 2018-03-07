FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU top court orders France's Le Pen to pay back parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s top court on Wednesday upheld a decision by the European Parliament to recover about 320,000 euros ($397,280.00) from French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen.

FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front (FN) political party leader, speaks during a rally in Laon, France, February 18, 2018. Picture taken February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Le Pen, a member of the parliament since 1984, was ordered to pay back the money which was claimed for staff costs.

Another member of Le Pen’s National Front, Bruno Gollnisch, was ordered to pay back around 276,000 euros for similar reasons. ($1 = 0.8055 euros)

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Catherine Evans

