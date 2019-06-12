World News
June 12, 2019 / 6:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Le Pen faces trial over Twitter images of Islamic State atrocities

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally party, speaks during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right politician and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will face trial over publishing images of Islamic State atrocities on Twitter in December 2015, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

She had tweeted the images after some French media carried comments comparing her National Front party - now renamed National Rally - to Islamic State.

Lawyers for Le Pen could not be reached for comment. Le Pen has said before that legal proceedings against her are a form of political interference.

Le Pen’s party rode a wave of nationalist sentiment to win the most votes in France’s election to the European Parliament last month. [nL8N2320NU]

Le Pen, whose immunity to prosecution as a parliament member was lifted in 2017 so she could be investigated over the Twitter images, could face a fine of up to 75,000 euros and three years in prison.

The judicial source did not say when the trial would take place.

Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below