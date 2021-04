FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, member of parliament and leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party, delivers a speech during a debate on immigration at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right politician Marine Le Pen told a news conference on Friday that she would stand in the 2022 presidential election, adding that she thought victory was entirely “plausible”.

Current French President Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the 2017 election.