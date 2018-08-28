FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron has yet to talk to Hulot about his resignation: Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has not spoken to Nicolas Hulot about his resignation as environment minister, the presidency said on Tuesday, taking note of the former green activist’s surprise announcement.

FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Hulot, French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, leaves after the first cabinet meeting after the summer break, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“The job of minister, especially for those coming from civil society, is at the same time exhilarating and frustrating,” a presidential adviser told Reuters.

“We perfectly understand that there should be a form of frustration, even exhaustion, which doesn’t take away the quality of the work accomplished,” the adviser said.

The official said Hulot’s replacement had not been decided yet.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

