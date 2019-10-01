France's far-right Marechal says won't run for president in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Marion Marechal, former far-right lawmaker delivers a speech during the Convention de la Droite meeting in Paris, France, September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she does not plan to run for the 2022 French presidential elections, several days after saying her ideas would carry her to power in the future.

“I am taking part in an approach that seems to me necessary: reflection, having dialogue, going beyond partisan divisions. That being said, I have no intention to run for president in 2022”, Marion Marechal tweeted.

Marechal, who dropped “Le Pen” from her family name last year, has been the subject of speculation in the French media that she is preparing to emerge from her aunt’s shadow and forge a political movement of her own.