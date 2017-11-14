Macron lawmakers admonished for partying in French parliament

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of France’s parliament on Tuesday admonished newcomers from President Emmanuel Macron’s party for noisy partying in the assembly’s bar after late-night sessions.

In one such case, lawmakers from the centrist president’s Republic on The Move (LREM) party improvised a party with music at the National Assembly’s bar after a debate on the social security budget. The bar staff were obliged to work late until the lawmakers had left, parliamentary sources said.

Macron’s 313 lawmakers, many of whom are new to politics, were initially criticized after the June election for their inexperience, though this has not stopped the swift adoption of wide-ranging reforms, including security and labor laws.

But the partying after late-night votes has to stop, the assembly’s president Francois de Rugy told them on Tuesday, saying it was not fair on the staff who work there.

De Rugy also said lawmakers must stop brandishing objects in parliament, something its rules and regulations forbid.

That remark appeared aimed at lawmakers from the far-left France Insoumise (France Unbowed), who in July piled up pasta and a pot of tomato sauce on their bench in parliament to show how much students would lose out on with a 5 euro cut in housing subsidies.

“It is crucial that the presidents of (parliamentary) groups remind each and every member about the proper conduct of parliamentary proceedings and the necessary dignity of lawmakers,” de Rugy said in a statement.