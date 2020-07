FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the Citizens' Convention on Climate (CCC) to discuss over environment proposals at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - A new French prime minister will be named in the next few hours, the Elysee Palace said on Friday, as President Emmanuel Macron readies a reshuffle.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned earlier on Friday, a formal first step in any cabinet revamp. It was not immediately clear whether he would be called upon again to form the new government.