FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
France's Macron says could use referendum for institutional reforms
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 2:15 PM / a month ago

France's Macron says could use referendum for institutional reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.Eric Feferberg/Pool

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he would go directly to voters via referendum if parliament does not vote major institutional reforms quickly enough.

In a much-touted policy speech to both houses of parliament which was strong on broad principles but carried little concrete announcements, the new president confirmed he wanted to add a dose of proportionality to future parliamentary elections.

He also confirmed he wanted to cut the number of lawmakers by a third and scrap a special judicial court that judges ministers.

"I want all of those deep reforms that our institutions seriously need to be done within a year," Macron told lawmakers. "These reforms will go to parliament but, if needed, I will put them to voters via a referendum.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.