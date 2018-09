PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named Francois de Rugy, a former green lawmaker now in the ruling party, as his new environment minister, the presidency said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: French National Assembly speaker Francois de Rugy walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in Versailles near Paris, France, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

The post traditionally includes the energy portfolio.

De Rugy is known as a pragmatist who backed Macron’s decision last year to delay the phased reduction of nuclear energy in France’s electricity production.