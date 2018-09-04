FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 4, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's sports minister quits ahead of expected cabinet shuffle

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French sports minister Laura Flessel said on Tuesday she was resigning from President Emmanuel Macron’s government for personal reasons.

FILE PHOTO: French Sports Minister Laura Flessel arrives for a visit at the French national football team training center in Clairefontaine near Paris, France, June 5, 2018 prior to the national team's participation to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The former Olympics fencing champion, among Macron’s most popular ministers, announced her resignation shortly before an expected cabinet reshuffle.

“I will continue to be a faithful team mate of the president and prime minister, whose determination I admire and whose values and patriotism I share,” Flessel said in a statement.

Reporting by Paris Newsroom; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.