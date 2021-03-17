Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
France

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy waits before a ceremony paying homage to the victims of terrorism at the Invalides monument in Paris, France March 11, 2021. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.

Prosecutors allege that during Sarkozy’s failed 2012 re-election bid, he and his party splurged nearly double the sum permitted under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, and then used a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun, Editing by Richard Lough

