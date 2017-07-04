FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government comfortably wins parliament confidence vote
July 4, 2017 / 5:47 PM / a month ago

French government comfortably wins parliament confidence vote

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.Eric Feferberg/Pool

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.

The lower house, dominated by President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move party, voted 370 in favor of the government with only 67 voting against.

Some 129 people abstained, suggesting a large number of conservatives from the Republicans party did not oppose the government. In total, 566 lawmakers voted.

Reporting by Emile Picy; writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

