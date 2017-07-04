French government comfortably wins parliament confidence vote

PARIS (Reuters) - France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.

The lower house, dominated by President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move party, voted 370 in favor of the government with only 67 voting against.

Some 129 people abstained, suggesting a large number of conservatives from the Republicans party did not oppose the government. In total, 566 lawmakers voted.