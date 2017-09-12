FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whirlpool reaches deal to save jobs at emblematic French factory
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 12, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a month ago

Whirlpool reaches deal to save jobs at emblematic French factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. kitchen products group Whirlpool (WHR.N) has reached a deal with a local businessman to save jobs at its Amiens site in northern France, which had featured at the forefront of this year’s presidential election campaign.

The Whirlpool logo is seen at their plant in Apodaca, Monterrey, Mexico January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Whirlpool said it had struck an agreement with local entrepreneur Nicolas Decayeux, which should create 277 jobs at the site.

In April, the Amiens plant was the site of a showdown between eventual election winner Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen whipped up support from workers angered at the risk of losing their jobs given plans to move Whirlpool activities over to Poland.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.