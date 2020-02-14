Griveaux, ally of France's Macron, withdraws from Paris mayoral race

FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Griveaux, member of parliament and former government spokesman, La Republique En Marche (LREM) candidate for the forthcoming Paris mayoral election, visits the Saint-Quentin Covered Market in Paris, France, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Benjamin Griveaux, French President Emmanuel Macron’s preferred candidate for Mayor of Paris, said on Friday he had decided to withdraw his candidacy following what he said were “ignoble attacks” on his private life.

“I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from the municipal election,” Griveaux said in a televised address.

French media said Griveaux made the decision after the publication on the internet of sexual material concerning him.