Macron moves ruling party chief to Interior Ministry in reshuffle

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Tuesday, naming loyalist and head of his ruling party Christophe Castaner to the post of interior minister.

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for the Relations with Parliament, Christophe Castaner leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The reshuffle is an attempt to steady his administration after a series of resignations and revive a reform drive that has shown signs of flagging.

In moving Castaner to the Interior Ministry, Macron has both rewarded a close ally with a senior post, while keeping someone he trusts in a critical portfolio.

It was the resignation earlier this month of interior minister Gerard Collomb, an early backer of Macron, that prompted the reshuffle.

France’s leader had been expected to announce the revamp last week, but said he wanted to take more time to ensure the right decisions were made. Opponents said that raised questions about the depth of experience in his party.

An official in Macron’s office described the new cabinet as “dynamic”.

“We have both incoming names with a reputation in their areas of expertise, which will strengthen the government’s efficiency, and others who have a broader profile,” the official said.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has spearheaded Macron’s euro zone reform push, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian retained their posts.

Most of the new appointments were in relatively less high-profile positions, including a new agriculture minister, culture minister and minister for overseas territories.