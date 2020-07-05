New French government to be unveiled on Monday: Elysee sources

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron reacts after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a new cabinet on Monday, two sources close to him said on Sunday, after Macron changed his prime minister earlier this week to give new impetus to his presidency.

Macron and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, would meet at the Elysee presidential palace to discuss the shape of the new government later on Sunday, the sources said.

“At this stage, an architecture with about 20 ministers is envisaged. Junior ministers will be named in a second stage,” one of the sources told Reuters.